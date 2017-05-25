A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” (Photo: KHOU)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

“They just found it as a joke,” said 7th grader Lizeth Villanueva.

She got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony this week at Anthony Aguirre Junior High. Lizeth says the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings," Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.”

It’s no laughing matter to Lizeth’s mom.

“I read it twice. I’m like, 'What is this?!'" Ena Hernandez said.

Hernandez says her daughter is in an advanced academic program and has never had a discipline problem.

“It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman,” Hernandez said. “It doesn’t look good because everything that’s going on right now.”

They say the principal personally apologized during a meeting at the school.

“I just think it’s going to stop, it’s going to end there,” Hernandez said.

The district would not confirm the names of any teachers because it’s a personnel matter, but a spokesperson says those involved are being disciplined in accordance with policy.

Lizeth knows what she’d like to see happen.

“Get fired, at least, or something,” she said.

She hasn’t been back to class since receiving her certificate.

Channelview ISD released this statement:

"The Channelview ISD Administration would like to apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom. Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district’s vision, mission and educational goals for our students.

"The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation."

© 2017 KHOU-TV