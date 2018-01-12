Teen arrested in connection to death of food bank director

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of the director of the Stockton Foodbank.

Mike Donaghy, 60, was found dead inside a home in the 9000 block of Valley Oak Drive last week.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the homicide, Friday.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act.

The teen has been booked into the SJ County Juvenile Hall.

