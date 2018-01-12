KXTV
Teen arrested in connection to death of food bank director

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:31 PM. PST January 12, 2018

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of the director of the Stockton Foodbank. 

Mike Donaghy, 60, was found dead inside a home in the 9000 block of Valley Oak Drive last week. 

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the homicide, Friday. 

Investigators do not believe this was a random act.

The teen has been booked into the SJ County Juvenile Hall. 

