Teen arrested in connection to death of food bank director

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of the director of the Stockton Foodbank.
Mike Donaghy, 60, was found dead inside a home in the 9000 block of Valley Oak Drive last week.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the homicide, Friday.
Investigators do not believe this was a random act.
The teen has been booked into the SJ County Juvenile Hall.
