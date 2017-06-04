KXTV
Teen goes viral after family 'stands up' her graduation

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 5:10 PM. PDT June 04, 2017

One teenager is receiving thousands of comments and well-wishes on Twitter after she said her family "stood her up" on her graduation day.

Twitter user @Jacylinda1 posted a photo of herself after her graduation with the following caption:

I didn't think my family would really stand me up at graduation, but it's ok. I'm proud of myself even if they aren't.

She also posted a photo of a medal and other graduation ropes indicating that she was the valedictorian of her class.

This prompted people from across the country to congratulate her online. Her original tweet has also been retweeted more than 35,000 times.

"Congratulations honey. I don't know you, but I love you and I'm so proud," one Twitter user wrote.

