Teen's escape leads deputies to home where parents allegedly kept their 13 kids chained

(L to R) Louise Anna Turpin, 49 and David Allen Turpin, 57 (Photo: Photo: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Two parents were arrested Sunday after their 17-year-old daughter led deputies to a home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked away in filthy conditions, malnourished and chained to beds, sheriffs officials said.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, at the home in Perris.

UPDATE: Booking Photos Torture/Child Endangerment Investigation in Perris pic.twitter.com/4IdK7vPB2n — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 15, 2018

While inside the home, deputies found "several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings."

According to sheriffs officials, the teenage daughter who escaped was "slightly emaciated" and appeared to be about 10 years old. The other 12 alleged captives were presumed to be juveniles but seven of them were adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29.

The parents were booked on $9 million bail and could face charges of torture and child endangerment.

