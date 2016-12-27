The five most critically endangered animals

Leopard, Amur Leopard, Animals Hunting, poaching, Furious, Undomesticated Cat, Big Cat, (Photo: Ocs_12, Ocs_12)

A new study on Monday showed that the world's fastest animal, the cheetah, is heading towards extinction, but are they one of the main endangered animals?

The World Wild Life (WWL) species directory contains a list of various animals separating them between critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, near threatened and least concern animals.

Critically endangered is the highest conservation status, so looking at the 19 animals under that branch, the top five includes some unique animals that are poised for extinction at the moment.

The No. 1 animal is the Amur Leopard who has just over 60 individuals left in its population.

They typically live between 10 and 15 years, and up to 20 years in captivity, but due to poaching, prey scarcity, and other factors this group ranks high on the list.

Vaquitas are at No. 2 and are considered the world's most rare marine mammal.

The population is fewer than 60 individuals. They're often caught and drowned in gillnets used by illegal fishing operations in marine protected areas within Mexico's Gulf of California, according to WWL. The Vaquita will be extinct, possibly by 2018, if fishery bycatch is not immediately eliminated.

More than half of the population has been lost in the last three years.

At No. 3 are the Javan Rhinos who are the most threatened of the five rhino species.

The population is at 60 individuals and with Javan Rhinos found in only one protected area in the world, it's not currently looking good for them. Illegal wildlife trade, natural disasters, diseases and etc. have contributed to the population decrease.

The Cross River Gorillas come in at No. 4 on the list.

They are a population between 200 and 300 individuals. The population risks have included inbreeding which is a loss of genetic diversity because there are so few Cross River gorillas and the hunting, then killing, of these gorillas is illegal, but any amount of killing will have a significant impact an already small population.

The final five slot belongs to the South China Tiger who are believed to be extinct in the wild.

The population was estimated to number around 4,000 in the early 1950's and in the next few decades thousands were killed.

It's at No. 5 because even though this tiger is considered by scientists as “functionally extinct", it just has not been sighted in the wild for more than 25 years.

Here's a quick look at the population numbers of the rest of the critically endangered conservation status animals:

Black Rhinos have fewer than 5,000, Bornean Orangutans have between 45,000 and 69,000, Mountain Gorillas are at 880, Orangutans with about 41,000, Sumatran Elephants between 2,400 and 2,800, Sumatran Orangutans at approximately 7,300, Sumatran Rhinos have no more than 275 and Sumatran Tigers are between 400 and 500.

Eastern Lowland Gorilla, Hawksbill Turtle, Leatherback Turtle, Pangolin, Saola and Western Lowland Gorilla's have all unknown population numbers.

