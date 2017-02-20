The good and bad of DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings takes on the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 7, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images), 2016 Getty Images)

After his third NBA All-Star game appearance representing the Sacramento Kings, DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 26-year-old forward/center stays in New Orleans, the site on the 2017 NBA All-Star game, and will be joined by Omri Casspi. In exchange for the pair, the Kings receive 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, former Kings Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first, and second-round draft pick.

Cousins joined the Kings in 2010, when he was drafted fifth after only one year with Kentucky. In his six and a half seasons with the Kings, Cousins averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Along with his All-star appearances, Cousins won a gold medal as part of Team USA in the 2016 Olympics and has been honored with multiple All-NBA team selections.

But, regardless of his personal success, he never helped lead the Kings to the playoffs, totaling only one 30-win season during his time in Sacramento. Since being drafted, he’s also gone through six head coaches, butting heads most recently with former coach George Carl. He’s also seen his fair share of off court issues, from yelling at Sacramento Bee reporters and suspensions to allegedly being involved in a New York nightclub assault.

If you ask fans in Sacramento what they’ll remember the most from Cousins, the off court issues may come to mind first, but he was involved in the Sacramento community. Within the past six months, the outgoing forward:

