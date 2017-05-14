The sun will disappear for an hour and a half on Aug 21

The solar eclipse from Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colo, on Sunday, May 20, 2012. Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post (Photo By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Hyoung Chang)

SAN ANTONIO - Where will you be on August 21? Hopefully near a window.

You wouldn't want to miss out on a solar eclipse!

The astronomical event happens when the moon passes in between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sun for a little over an hour.

The solar eclipse will be viewable for cities that fall in the horizontal path of totality from 9:06 a.m. in Oregon all the way to 4:06 p.m. Eastern time in South Carolina on August 21.

The eclipse will only be viewable for about an hour and a half in each city. Cities outside of the totality path will see a partial eclipse.

There hasn’t been one to stretch across the entire country since 1918.

Before you plan your eclipse party, make sure you know what time the eclipse will be visible to your region.

For those who live in one of the cities listed below, here are the times the total solar eclipse will be visible according to NASA’s website.

For more information click here.

