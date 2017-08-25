Tom Petty concert rescheduled at Golden 1 Center

The concert for Friday Aug. 25 has been postponed until Friday Sep. 1 due to the illness of Tom Petty, who is healing from laryngitis and bronchitis and was advised to take additional days off before performing. (August 25, 2017)

KXTV 11:33 PM. PDT August 25, 2017

