Triad Couple's Stunning Bodypainting Work Known Worldwide

GREENSBORO, NC - Though they might not use a traditional canvass, this Reidsville couple is getting worldwide attention for their extraordinary artwork.

Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco are an artist team like no other.

They create eye-catching and stunning art using men and women's bodies as their canvas. Their bodypainting art has broken world records, won them world championships, and much more.

On Tuesday the team were the 16th recipients of the prestigious Betty Cone Medal of the Arts. This award is the highest honor given to an artist in the Greensboro area.

And this is not the first time the dynamic duo have been recognized for their work. They are the only artists in their field to win five world championships in a row, in all five of the categories offered.

But that's not all.

They won a Guinness World Record for 'Most Bodies Panted', were the first American Bodypaint Artists invited to present at a Tedx Talk, and also helped create the 'Living Art America: The North American Bodypainting Championships'.

You can check out more of their work on their website by clicking here.

On Saturday WFMY News 2 is going to be in the studio with Greco and Fray to watch how they create their art.

