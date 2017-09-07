Truck hits woman on beach at Oceanfront

Beach goer gets hit by a truck on Virginia Beach's Oceanfront September 7, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman who was sitting on the beach Thursday was hurt seriously after a truck hit her.

The incident happened shortly before 10:50 a.m. near 24th Street. Police said the woman was sitting in a beach chair before the truck hit her and that the truck was not owned by the city.

Witness says woman was sitting in beach chair when truck ran over her. Heard "crunching and screaming." #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/3VS7lmnL7E — Jaclyn Lee (@13JaclynLee) September 7, 2017

Ron Jankowski was enjoying his last full day of vacation at the Oceanfront when he saw the incident unfold.

"The driver jumped in the vehicle and went like not even five feet and all you heard was like a can crushing," said Jankowski.

The driver of the truck was an independent contractor working for an event organizer and was on the sand picking up equipment from an event that took place last weekend.

"When he was attempting to make a U-turn, attempting to turn around, when the collision with the female occurred," said Virginia Beach Police Spokesperson Tonya Pierce.

When officers got to the area, medics and lifeguards were working to save the woman. Medics took her to the hospital with significant injuries.

"She was just laying there," said Jankowski. "It looked like her shoulder may have taken a lot of the brunt of the hit but she looked like she was in a lot of pain."

When 13News Now asked the City of Virginia Beach for comment, a spokesperson sent this statement:

"The police are still thoroughly investigating this accident and our thoughts are with the person involved and her family. We understand the driver of the vehicle was employed by several private contractors providing event-related services."

As of Thursday, the driver has not been charged.

