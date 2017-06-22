Truck stolen with man's 'best friend' inside

Bluebell (Photo: Custom)

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC - People in two states are out searching for a dog that was stolen along with her owner's pickup truck.

On Tuesday, Kyle Edwards made his usual stop at the Teague's convenience store in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Because his dog, Bluebell, was in the truck, he left the motor running and the air conditioning on.

But that was too much of an invitation for a pair of thieves.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman climb inside the truck and drive away.

Edwards had no idea it had happened, until a friend went outside to offer Bluebell a hot dog and found the truck was gone.

"He's heartbroken," said Edwards' daughter, Becky Revis of her 77-year-old father. "He's lost his best friend."

Revis describes Bluebell, a 10-year-old blue heeler who is blind in her left eye, as her dad's constant companion. The two do everything together.

She and her family have been out searching for the dog ever since, but they don't know where to look.

The pickup truck turned up Thursday morning off I-26 in Hendersonville, out of gas and with a stolen Tennessee license plate on it.

"We have no idea where they went." said Revis. The family hopes the thieves put the dog out in a safe place and that someone will find her, and get her back home.

"People are sharing the story everywhere," said Revis, particularly in North Carolina and Tennessee, including an animal rescue group called Brother Wolf. The family really appreciates outpouring of support, as they continue searching for her dad's best friend.

If you spot a dog that looks like Bluebell, you can call 828-926-1288 or email audrey@BWAR.org.

