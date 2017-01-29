Trump defends refugee policy, attacks New York Times

President Trump (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP) (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

President Trump, the subject of protests and lawsuits over his new ban on refugees from seven Middle East countries, took to social media on Sunday to defend his policy as a counter-terrorism measure (and attack The New York Times).

"Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW," Trump tweeted. " Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess."

A federal judge in New York has issued a stay of Trump's travel ban order pending what will likely be months of litigation.

Trump's order late Friday banning refugees from seven Muslim Middle East countries set off protests at airports nationwide and triggered lawsuits.

Prior to the judge's ruling, Trump's order took effect immediately, leaving many foreign nationals and green card holders stuck at overseas locations or U.S. airports. Their fate on a case-by-case basis remains unclear.

The new president has also criticized news coverage of his administration — particularly The New York Times, recipient of a critical Trump tweet for two days running.

"Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity!" Trump tweeted.

In a response to a Trump attack Saturday, the Times issued a "fact check" saying that "subscribers & audience at all-time highs. Supporting independent journalism matters."

