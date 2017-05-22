Two shot in Sacramento robbery as police investigate

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a robbery in which two people were shot Monday.

The police department says around 6:20 p.m. there was a report of a robbery at a home in the 3900 Block of Lily Street.

Two people were shot during the incident and transported to the hospital. One of the people shot sustained serious injuries.

The streets at Lily and Harris are closed while the Sacramento Police Department investigates and searches for a suspect or suspects.

