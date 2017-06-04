One teen killed, another injured in Stockton shooting

Photo of Alero Ployngam from mother

One teen was killed and another was injured following a shooting in Stockton Friday night.

The 15-year-old who died was Alero Ployngam and the 13-year-old, who hasn't been named, is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Anytime kids are involved or our youth are involved, we have to start thinking outside the box and see exactly what's happening," Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said.

These two boys fell victim to gun violence while walking down West Lane in North Stockton. Police still do not have a motive or know who may be responsible. The family of Alero Ployngam met at the scene Saturday night to morn, light candles and release balloons.

"You guys need to stop doing all this, you are taking people's lives, the violence needs to stop," one of Alero's family members cried.

The family began to add flowers to Alero's vigil, the newest on West Lane.

"I keep telling myself this is a nightmare and I am going to wakeup," Alero's mother, Mavis said.

His parents were in complete disbelief because they learned their son was killed on social media.

"I found out through Facebook, how could you find out through Facebook that your son is gone, I never would want to wear my child on my shirt unless he was graduating high school, I have to wear a shirt now with his picture," Mavis cried.

She said now they are planning for an unexpected funeral. Stockton Police officials said despite the tragedy they have seen a decrease in crime. Last year at this time there were 21 homicides while this year the count is 15.

The 13-year-old that was walking with Alero was shot in his legs. Tony Sen and Trina Williams saved the 13-year-old and tried to help Alero but were too late.



"It was scary because the shots were loud and so close to the house," Williams said.

"I tied his legs because he was loosing consciousness," Sen said.

"They were just kids, it was really sad," Williams added.

They told ABC10's Anne Di Grazia no one else came to help when the boys were screaming, a memory they will never forget.



If you would like to help the family they have a GoFundMe page.

"They took our baby away, there is never going to be another Alero, ever, you can't kill somebody's kid they never come back," Mavis cried.

