UK police: 'a number of fatalities' at Grande concert

Ariana Grande performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Larry Busacca)

Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

