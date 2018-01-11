ULA launching rocket from California

The rocket seen over Phoenix Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Rachel Holbert)

United Launch Alliance is set to launch the Delta IV rocket Thursday just after 3 p.m.

The rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 6 on the Vandenburg Air Force Base in California.

You can watch the launch live here.

The launch is part of the NROL-47 mission.

Last month, SpaceX launched a rocket from the same base, causing a stir across Southern California and Arizona.

