ULA launching rocket from California

United Launch Alliance is set to launch the Delta IV rocket Thursday just after 3 p.m.
The rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 6 on the Vandenburg Air Force Base in California.
You can watch the launch live here.
The launch is part of the NROL-47 mission.
Last month, SpaceX launched a rocket from the same base, causing a stir across Southern California and Arizona.
