Undocumented mothers concerned about their families after immigration order

Anxiety and fear grips families with mixed immigration statuses across America, after the Department of Homeland Security issued a series of orders on Tuesday.

The decision places 11 million undocumented immigrants living here at risk of deportation.

USA Today reports the memos instruct Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify, capture and deport every undocumented immigrant they encounter.

Two undocumented immigrants living in Stockton, California are worried about the recent policy changes.

Alejandra and Marina, who wished their last names not be revealed, say they are most concerned about what will happen with their children who are American-born citizens.



Alejandra’s husband is undocumented and a farm worker. They have two young children. Marina’s husband works as a painter and is also undocumented. They also have two young children.



“We want the well-being of our children that’s why we want to be here,” Marina said.

Alejandra has been working with a local immigrant advocacy group to establish ties with the Mexican consulate. She is arranging for her children to go to school in Mexico in the event that she or her husband is deported.

“I’m leaving all my papers in order so if they deport me I can take my children,” Alejandra said.

Alejandra said that she and her family are not criminals and should be allowed to stay. Marina on the other hand, is mentally preparing for the worst, but said moving to Mexico is not an option for her family.

“For us who are illegal- that they send us back to Mexico. That’s what worries us the most,” Marina said.

