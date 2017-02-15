Many immigrant workers and businesses are planning to strike Thursday across the United States.

Undocumented residents and citizen immigrants involved in the protest are skipping work in reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed plan to build a border wall between the U.S and Mexico, and his insistence on deporting millions of undocumented immigrants in the country.

The 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement doesn't just want people to strike, but it also encourages immigrants to not eat at restaurants, attend school or classes or spend money in stores.

One of those places leading the charge is Washington D.C., which just a little under a month ago was home to one of the many women's marches set across the U.S.

A Washington based restaurant owner will be missing nearly his entire kitchen for the day due to the protest. In a Washington Post story, the owner states that to keep the restaurant open he and his co-owner must both prepare the food themselves and stick to a basic "limited menu" they feel comfortable with making for the customers.

This is just one of countless restaurants and businesses across the country that may see these type of circumstances.

In Austin, Texas more of the same could happen.

A business owner in the area told ABC10's sister station KVUE that even though the protests are going to hurt some businesses, it's for a good cause. The owner also said the movement "is meant to show the entire community how large and involved the Hispanic population is."

The city of Austin is in the thick of the immigration issue after the Mexican Consulate of Austin and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that over 50 people were detained, according to KVUE.

Also, ICE confirmed operations in more than a half-dozen cities and states, including Texas, Los Angeles, New York and more, according to USAToday.

There could potentially be undocumented immigrants protesting but they still have civil liberties when coming face to face with ICE agents or law enforcement. This includes, but is not limited to, the right to an interpreter. Most importantly, you don't have an obligation to discuss your immigration or citizenship status with them.

What's taking place on Thursday is a snapshot of a movie released in 2004 called 'A Day Without a Mexican'. In the movie, the entire Mexican population in California disappears, which then affects the economy and the state stops working due to missing the workers.

The immigration debate has been a recurring topic throughout the years, but under the Trump administration its been highly controversial.

