U.S. Supreme Court may decide education standard for children with disabilities

Federal law requires public schools to provide special education to children with disabilities, but just how much?

That's the crux of arguments the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from Stanford University law professor Jeff Fisher Wednesday morning.

The case, Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District, involves the family of an autistic boy suing a Colorado school district for failing to provide him with an adequate education.

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 requires school districts to provide “free appropriate public education” to children with disabilities, but measuring that standard is one the high court may finally decide.

Stanford law professor William Koski said the question is what is a standard for this required education. Some school districts do more than others when it comes to special education.

"Special education students have what are called IEPs (Individualized Education Plans)," Sacramento County Office of Education spokesman Tim Herrera said. "Some students need more help than others."

Koski said it is hard to say what difference a potential Supreme Court ruling could make in terms of a special education standard, but that it is not just about checking boxes.

"We’re acknowledging that kids with disabilities can achieve," Koski said.

