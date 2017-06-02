U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement may not take effect until 2020

The Paris climate deal is an agreement between nations to work together on reducing global warming. It's a deal that President Donald Trump announced Thursday the U.S. would be withdrawing from despite pushback and concerns from business and international leaders.
Although Trump said he is open to negotiating an alternative climate agreement, his decision was met with backlash from many including Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Governor Jerry Brown.
Trump may have opted to pull out of the Paris agreement, but withdrawal is not an overnight process. In fact, it may take nearly four years for the U.S. to officially be removed from the deal.
Article 28 of the Paris agreement discusses the steps needed to take to completely pull out from the deal:
