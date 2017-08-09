USS Gerald R. Ford, helicopter crew medevac sailor

The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk and approaches its berth next to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), left, and USS George Washington (CVN 73) after returning from Builder's Sea Trials and 7 days underway. (Photo: U.S. Navy, Imagery Cleared for public release)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- USS Gerald R. Ford and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron conducted a MEDEVAC to assist a sailor on Monday.

According to a post of the Ford's Facebook page, the sailor was from the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS The Sullivans.

Ford was underway conducting testing and evaluation operations and was the closest available responder.

"We received notification from The Sullivans that they had a Sailor who required medical attention," said Lt. Dan Pope, one of Ford's tactical action officers. "We immediately assembled the MEDEVAC coordination team and upgraded the alerts for the search and rescue helicopter. From notification to launch, the process took an hour."

Once the patient's status was reviewed, the sailor was transported from The Sullivans to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

"It's an honor to be able to support our Shipmates and our independent duty corpsmen, who provide an indispensable service to the fleet," said Cmdr. Jonathan Elliot, Ford's senior medical officer.

