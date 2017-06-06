Utah team cancels 'Hourglass Appreciation' night

A screenshot of the team's press release. (Photo: Courtesy: Twitter)

A minor league baseball team in Utah has canceled a planned "Hourglass Appreciation Night" promotion.

Ogden Raptors managers says in a statement handed out to reporters Tuesday that the news release referencing women's bodies was sent without management approval and the event would not take place.

A man giving out copies of the statement at the team's field about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City did not give his name and declined to answer further questions.

The announcement promoting an Aug. 11 game promised "gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!" It said models would appear and a different woman would appear each half-inning and pose for pictures with fans. The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2rQiIzA) that a news release for the event referencing women's bodies disappeared from the Ogden Raptors website Monday.

The Raptors are a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers based in Ogden, about 40 miles north of Salt lake City.

The team didn't immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Another Utah minor-league baseball team, the Orem Owlz, apologized and canceled a promotion called "Caucasian Heritage Night" in 2015.

