Va. Beach woman pleads guilty to beating daughter with bat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A mother pleaded guilty Wednesday to Malicious Wounding and Child Abuse, acknowledging that she beat her 11-year-old daughter with a baseball bat.

The charges against Andrea Catrina Gehring were related to an incident that took place on November 26, 2016.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Gehring left her daughter alone in their home on November 25, 2016 to go drinking with friends. Gehring told the 11-year-old she would be back in 20 minutes.

Hours later, Gehring returned to the home with a man, Wesley, with whom she had a previous romantic relationship. Gehring grabbed pajamas, told her daughter she was spending the night with the man, and said she would be home around 1 p.m. on November 26.

After Gehring left with the man, her current boyfriend showed up at her home. The 11-year-old told the boyfriend where Gehring was. The boyfriend called and texted Gehring many times, but he could not get a hold of her.

When Gehring realized she'd missed texts and calls from the boyfriend, she and the former lover went back to her home around 1 a.m. on November 26.

The stipulation of the commonwealth's evidence states:

She went into K.B.’s room and began yelling, asking K.B., “What did you tell him?” She then picked up an aluminum baseball bat that was in K.B.’s room and began swinging it at the child. She hit K.B. in the face, shoulders, thighs and feet. When K.B. raised her hands to block her face from the strikes, the defendant hit her in the hands with the bat. K.B. left the room, went into the living room, and asked Wesley if he would take her to the hospital. He said he couldn’t take her without her mother going, but gave her some ice to put on her injuries.

The paperwork goes on to say that Gehring told a friend on Sunday, November 27 that she had left the 11-year-old girl alone, that the boyfriend came to the home, and the girl told him that Gehring was with Wesley. Gehring claimed that when she came home, she went to chase her daughter, and the girl fell into a toy box. Gehring told the friend that the daughter's "face was messed up and she couldn’t send her to school the following day."

Gehring, who went to work that Monday (November 28), asked the friend to check on the daughter. The friend immediately saw bruising and swelling on the 11-year-old. She took the girl to her house and contacted the girl's biological father.

Later that day, the 11-year-old was taken to the hospital where doctors determined her left hand was broken. They contacted the Virginia Beach Police Department. The 11-year-old's documented injuries included bruising and swelling to both eyes, as well as bruising to the lip, right arm, left shoulder, right thigh, left hand, and left lower leg.

Gehring is scheduled for sentencing on November 13. There is no plea agreement. She could face a sentence between seven and 30 years.

Gehring Stipulation of Evidence by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV