Verify: Are most immigrants on welfare?
University of California, Davis Law School Dean and immigration expert Kevin Johnson said immigrants cannot be over consuming public benefits because they are not eligible to receive the benefits in the first place. (August 5, 2017)
KXTV 6:12 PM. PDT August 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Modesto woman found alive
-
Orangevale man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook post
-
Mother of six is the very definition of power
-
Man in wheelchair catches TriMet employee
-
Loomis mechanic pays for stranded family's plane tickets home
-
Oroville hairdresser suing state for damages caused by spillway failure
-
Male Passenger dies in single car accident on I-5
-
Authorities make Calaveras County's largest pot bust to date
-
California wineries take in 'death row' cats to chase rodents
-
Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job
More Stories
-
Man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook postAug. 5, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Driving out the Angels: How an outlaw motorcycle…Aug. 3, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
-
Sacramento, here's why your water may taste…Aug. 5, 2017, 2:59 p.m.