Verify: Did the Seattle Seahawks burn an American flag in their locker room?

An image appearing to show Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett burning the American flag while his teammates cheer him on went viral Friday after being posted by a “Vets for Trump” Facebook page with the caption “no more NFL.”

A reverse Google Image search for visually similar images brings up the original photo, which was posted by the Seattle Seahawks on Twitter after a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 3, 2016.

What do you do in the victory locker room? You victory dance.#SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/qJoVyG6ZM8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2016

The photoshopped image had been shared thousands of times within hours of being posted by the page.

The fake image comes after President Trump targeted the NFL over players protesting racism in the United States by kneeling during the National Anthem, remarking that players who do not stand should be fired.

Following Trump’s comments, more than 200 NFL players decided not to stand for National Anthem last week.

Verify resources:

Original photo

Vets For Trump post

© 2017 KXTV-TV