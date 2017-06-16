Verify: Is Michael Phelps racing a shark?

Olympic champion Michael Phelps is no ordinary human.

That's why the record-holding swimmer is going to race a shark. The competition is part of Discovery Channel's Shark Week. The network released a statement this week confirming "the most interesting race" of Phelps' career:

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!"

However, there are many questions about how Phelps will race the shark.

Will Phelps be in a special cage? Will the shark and Phelps be timed for the same distance in separate pools? Where are the man and beast swimming?

ABC10 reached out to the Discovery Channel via email and asked these questions and about any other details to know about the upcoming spectacle. Unfortunately, Jackie Lamaj, spokesperson for the network stayed mum.

"No further details at this time, thanks!"

The popular TV event starts Sunday, July 23 and will have a lineup of shark-themed shows until Sunday, July 30th. The Phelps Vs. Shark race is scheduled to air Sunday, July 23 at 8 PM ET/PT.

