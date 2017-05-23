Will getting tattooed turn your liver black?

Tiffany McFadden gets a River Cats logo tattoo from artist Joel Killmeister at Capital Ink, while proprietor Irish Cash looks on.

Tattoo ink does not end up in the liver, turning it black with toxins. Scrolling through social media recently, some people may have seen the following posting concerning the alleged toxicity of tattoos:

“A friend who performs autopsies once told me that the liver's (sic) of those who have tattoos are black with ink. The body spends the rest of its life trying to process the toxins,” reads the post on The Academy of Art, Creativity & Consciousness” Facebook page.

Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin said this is simply not fact-based.

“We see plenty of people with tattoos and there’s nothing different with regards to (the livers of) tattooed and non-tattooed,” she said in a telephone interview.

Sacramento tattoo artist Irish Cash, owner of Capital Ink Tattoo shop in Old Sacramento, might be a good test case of whether tattoos harm the liver.

Cash, who wears a full “body suit” of colorful tattoos, said his liver counts from a recent checkup were “perfect.”

“So if I were going to get black liver or cancer or skin cancer I would have done had it already,” Cash said, laughing and removing his hoodie to show off his ink.

As an interesting aside, according to this website, the body's immune response is responsible for causing ink to stay suspended in the epidermis.

