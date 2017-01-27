Vice President Pence to speak at anti-abortion march

WASHINGTON – Vice President Pence will become the highest-ranking government official to speak in person at an annual anti-abortion march in Washington on Friday.

Pence, who was an early congressional leader of efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, was a regular speaker at the March for Life during the 12 years he served in Congress.

But he will be the highest-ranking White House official to ever speak. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush spoke to marchers via remote audio hookup.

Organizers had previously announced that Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump would speak.

Pence's appearance was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

The vice president confirmed his appearance in a tweet after meeting with anti-abortion activists in his office Thursday night.

Honored to meet with Pro-Life leaders in my office tonight. Just told them I look forward to addressing National @March_for_Life on Friday. pic.twitter.com/vLSO9TOXKY — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 26, 2017

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said participants are thrilled Pence is coming.

“Vice President Pence has been a friend and champion of the pro-life cause his entire career," Mancini said in a statement. She said Pence has shown "how one person can, indeed, make a difference in the ultimate human right -- the right to life."

During the campaign, Pence promised social conservatives he would be their champion in the White House, particularly in fighting abortion and Planned Parenthood.

“Let me assure you the Trump/Pence administration will stand for the sanctity of life and defend the unborn from the first day that we take office,” he said when addressing the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit in September. “I want to live to see the day that we put the sanctity of life back at the center of American law and we send Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history,” he said referring to the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

USA TODAY