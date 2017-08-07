Video: California hikers record encounter with mountain lion

Mountain lion spotted in Sequoia National Park. (Photo: Courtesy: Youtube)

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Two hikers walking a High Sierra trail in California videotaped their nerve-wracking stare-down with a wild mountain lion.

The video shows the adult lion scurry down a winding trail out of sight. Moments later the hikers round a turn to see the large cat peering down on them from a rocky perch feet away. Its ears are perked up.

Rangers at Sequoia National Park on Monday posted link to the two-minute video .

The two hikers are not seen but can be heard whispering plans for what they should do. One says he believes they shouldn't run away.

Wildlife biologist Daniel Gammons said the hikers did the right thing.

He says it's most important when encountering a mountain lion not to panic or make sudden movements.

