Watch: Injured police agent throws first pitch at Congressional game
Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey was in Rep. Scalise's detail the morning the congressman was shot during a baseball practice for the Congressional Baseball Game. Bailey was treated for a minor injury. After handing off his crutches, he threw out
WUSA 6:26 PM. PDT June 15, 2017
