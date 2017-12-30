WATCH: PETA supporters rush field, hold signs at Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were escorted out of the field at Bank of America Stadium after rushing the field during the Belk Bowl on Friday.

According to PETA's Twitter account, three of the organization's supporters demanded that one of the schools playing in the Belk Bowl, Texas A&M University, needs to "shut down a lab that tortures dogs bred to have muscular dystrophy."

The organization's supporters were wearing black sweatshirts and held us a sign that read, "TAMU, Stop Cruel Dog Testing."

These PETA activists just stormed the field at the #BelkBowl! They’re demanding that @TAMU shut down a lab that tortures dogs bred to have muscular dystrophy 💔 pic.twitter.com/nfsQArEvMg — PETA (@peta) December 29, 2017

PETA did not identify the three supporters involved in Friday's protest.

Wake Forest defeated Texas A&M, 55-52, in the Belk Bowl.

© 2018 WCNC.COM