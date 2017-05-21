Water danger during the heat wave

A 52-year-old Fairfield man is missing in the Sacramento River after jumping in to save a 9-year-old from the frigid waters. (Photo: Courtesy Art Ray)

With the weekend heat wave, many chose to take a dip in local rivers and reservoirs, not thinking about the potential dangers.

Central California had three incidents on Saturday and Sunday.

The first was an 18-year-old in Fresno, according to the Fresno Bee. Neng Thao drowned in the San Joaquin River Saturday. The second was a 52-year-old man from Fairfield who jumped off a boat in the Delta to rescue a child on Saturday and never resurfaced. Lastly was an incident Sunday at the Modesto Reservoir when a man's body was pulled from the water.

Officials from The Drowning Accident Rescue Team (D.A.R.T.) told ABC10 the water in rivers and streams are cold and fast despite the outside temperatures. They encourage everyone to always where a life vest and stay out of water ways that are dangerous.

