Drug catapult found attached to Arizona-Mexico border fence

PHOENIX —
While patrolling an area near the Douglas Port of Entry on Feb. 10, agents saw several people quickly retreating from the fence as the agents approached, officials said.
When agents arrived, they searched the area and located two bundles of marijuana, weighing more than 47 pounds combined, as well as a catapult system attached to the Mexico side of the border fence.
Mexican law-enforcement authorities responded to the area and seized the catapult system, which was dismantled by the U.S. Border Patrol, officials said.
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs