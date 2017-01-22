Elk walks through front door of gift shop

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento
-
State of Emergency issued in Grass Valley as massive sinkhole found
-
The psychology of colors with Inauguration fashion
-
Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project
-
Mother missing for 23 years reunites with daughters
-
Local A.M. weather: Jan. 22, 2017
-
Black Bear Diner opening new locations
-
Lake Oroville nearly full
-
Sacramento native, Marine veteran discusses special detail protecting former President Obama
More Stories
-
Shattered windows and bacon investigated as hate…Jan 22, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
Thousands participate in Women's March in SacramentoJan 21, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
Overturned big rig blocks traffic in NatomasJan 22, 2017, 4:12 p.m.