McDonald's promises 'Rick and Morty' fans more Szechuan sauce after first batch sells out

A joke from the popular Adult Swim show Rick and Morty prompts McDonald's to reintroduce the sauce for a limited time. Tony Spitz has the details.

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , WVEC 5:26 AM. PDT October 09, 2017

After its Szechuan sauce misstep, McDonald's is still trying to make things schwifty in here, and is promising sauce for everyone in the future.

On Saturday -- and  Saturday only -- the fast-food chain made limited amounts of its special 1998 Szechuan sauce available to Rick and Morty fans who learned in an April 1 episode that interdimensional-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez's sole motivation in life is "finding that McNugget sauce."

Sadly, many fans didn't achieve that life goal this weekend. Lines of angry fans at McDonald's weren't able to purchase what the restaurant calls "some super-limited Szechuan."

In a statement, McDonald's admitted that it was "not cool" that it didn't have enough sauce for the fans who "showed us what you got."

So, the company made this promise: "Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more—a lot more—so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s."

And if this winter doesn't work out, how about next fall? That will make it out in time for next year's live-action Mulan, after it was first available for the 1998 animated one.

