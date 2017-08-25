Police look for 'crapperman' after he defecates behind store

(Photo: Crestview Police Dept.)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Police in Florida are on the search for a man they're calling "crapperman." He's was caught on camera Tuesday morning defecating behind a business.

A jewelry store employee in Crestview discovered the man's actions by nearly stepping in it when she was walking to her vehicle.

Security footage shows a shirtless, bearded man dropping his pants and doing his business in the parking lot between two parked cars.

“Incidents like these have a negative effect on the quality of life in our community,” Police Chief Tony Taylor said. “It’s just downright shameful when people don’t give a crap about their town. It really stinks.”

Police say they searched for the suspect, but no one matching the description has been found.



