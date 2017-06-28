Welcome new Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox

The Kings selected the 6-foot-4 guard with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Fox is known for his blazing speed and has said he's excited about starting his career in Sacramento. (June 28, 2017)

KXTV 6:40 PM. PDT June 28, 2017

