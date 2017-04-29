West Sacramento family welcomes 13-pound, 11-ounce baby boy

A family from West Sacramento welcomed a particularly large addition to their household Friday.

The newest part of the Corsetti family is Valentino Francisco Corsetti, a baby boy weighing a whopping 13 pounds and 11 ounces. He was born at Sutter Davis Hospital.

According to the hospital, Valentino, who was born naturally and five days late, is one of the largest babies ever born in Northern California.

Valentino joins his 17-month-old brother, Giovanni, who was 10 pounds, 14 ounces when born, and his 2-year-old sister, Taylor, who was a eight pounds, four ounces at birth.

Sutter Davis Hospital’s Family Birthing Center is known for natural childbirths and alternative birthing methods. It also has the lowest C-section rate in the state, according to hospital officials.

Today I met the newest addition to the Corsetti family - Valentino weighs a whopping 13 pounds 11 ounces! @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/Te4alTpcwQ — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) April 29, 2017

A very special congratulations to West Sacramento's Corsetti family on their new 13 pound, 11 ounce addition. @ABC10 @SutterHealth pic.twitter.com/snRKevNRaA — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) April 29, 2017

Valentino Francisco Corsetti was one of the largest babies ever born in Northern California, according to @sutterdavis. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/mxCLQon3pR — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) April 29, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV