West Sacramento mother gives birth to 13-pound, 11-ounce baby

The newest part of the Corsetti family is Valentino Francisco Corsetti, a baby boy weighing a whopping 13 pounds and 11 ounces. He was born at Sutter Davis Hospital. (April 29, 2017)

KXTV 5:54 PM. PDT April 29, 2017

