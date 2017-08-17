What are kids learning in school about the civil war?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Neighbors paint swastika on dog's head
-
RAW VIDEO: Teacher shoots self at Lithia Springs High
-
Local Trump supporters stand behind president following Charlottesville
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
-
Hundreds gather in Davis to unite against hate, racism
-
Acupuncture proves critical for Folsom teen in overcoming sickness
-
Mud is being used more to build homes in Nevada County
-
California ranks No. 1 with most 'hate groups' in U.S.
-
Sacramento County Foster Care office set to close
-
President Trump defends decision to wait 48 hours to comment on Charlottesville
More Stories
-
4 firefighters sent to hospital as crews battle…Aug 17, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
14 years after daughter's murder, Vanderschoot…Aug 17, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
Son of fallen CHP officer has a memorable first day…Aug 17, 2017, 10:26 a.m.