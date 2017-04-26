What does it take to get a crosswalk in your community?

Taken from PKG by Rob Asher

After a recent increase in jaywalking citations in District 2, many community members say more crosswalks are needed.

Sacramento's interim traffic engineer Ryan Moore said it isn't as easy as you may think. Moore told us about the process to get a crosswalk.

"There is engineering criteria, it is a data driven process we look at the number of pedestrians that are in the area the number of pedestrians that cross in a one hour period, four hour period, we look at traffic volumes, traffic speeds, based on all the data we collect, we check to see if it meets the warrants for a crosswalk at that location or not," Moore said.

So in short, you can't take a bucket of paint and slap it on the ground. Moore also told us fancier crosswalks like ones with speed bumps, flashing lights or neon signage warrant even more research.

"Those enhancements are driven by engineering criteria, if the volumes, speeds and pedestrian demand dictate those than we will put those in when funding is available," Moore said.

And each crosswalk comes with a different price tag, anywhere from $500,000 to $600,000.

In Del Paso Heights, several community members shared concerns and the need for crosswalks, some said they feel like nicer neighborhoods get priority. While driving around Sacramento we did notice more crosswalks in better neighborhoods but Moore assured that class had nothing to do with it.

"Not at all, it is a completely data driven process, it has to meet the warrants and justify the markings its not at all a demographic issue," he added.

