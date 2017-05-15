What happened to the 1000 block of J Street in Sacramento?

What happened to the 1000 block of J Street? Next to Citizen Hotel, a cluster of buildings are abandoned and dilapidated.

Councilman Steve Hansen said around 2006, several buildings were occupied until people moved out and developers bought the properties for possible high rises. 10 years later and nothing has happened.

Hansen said the conditions of the properties will expire this year and something needs to happen whether it's the city that comes in.

Hansen said not only is it an eyesore but also a safety issue. He called police as we saw several people going in one and out of the empty buildings during our interview.

He said other blocks in the downtown are were in somewhat similar conditions but are now under development.

© 2017 KXTV-TV