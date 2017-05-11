What is Cerebral Palsy?

New technology could help you control computers with your thoughts. (Photo: (Photo: Photo Disc))

It may not seem like it, but cerebral palsy is a pretty common disorder. According to the Center for Disease Control, about one in 323 children have been diagnosed with CP.

Usually diagnosed at birth, Cerebral palsy is considered a neurological disorder caused by a non-progressive brain injury or defect that happens while a child’s brain is under development. It primarily affects the movement of limbs and muscle coordination, meaning that muscles can be too stiff or too loose.

Many children with Cerebral palsy can walk independently, but almost 43% of children with CP have trouble or no walking abilities.

Also, movement may not be the only issue when it comes to Cerebral palsy. Other symptoms can be speech issues, seizures and even hearing loss.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Cerebral palsy and can be a lifelong disorder, but it can be managed through proper therapy, surgeries and medication. Luckily, there is an organization that offers a lot of help.

United Cerebral Palsy is one of the largest health nonprofit organizations in the United States. With over 6,000 people being served by UCP just in Sacramento alone each month, the organization offers many programs to help those with Cerebral palsy and their families.

Through their efforts, the UCP drives over seven thousand miles daily to transport patients and over 400 adults are given new technologies each month to help with their disorder. Hundreds of children are also given a chance to attend summer camps to help improve their communication and physical skills thanks to UCP.

The organization has several programs within the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas. If you would like to learn where their locations and services are, visit their website for more information.

