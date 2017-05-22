What to know about the SPF sunscreen system

A new warning, issued by Consumer Reports, warns parents of the potential dangers of chemicals in spray-on sunscreens that can be inhaled in kids' lungs. (Photo: WTSP)

The sun is bringing major heat to the Sacramento region, inviting lovers of hot weather out to catch some rays.

However, being out in the sun means using the right protection against sun damage and skin cancer.

CVS Pharmacy recently announced the Long Live Skin campaign, which will focus on healthy skincare and the importance of sun protection. As part of the project, CVS is no longer carrying sunscreen with an SPF lower than 15 and added more 30 new SPF/broad spectrum products that meet or exceed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) standards.

The FDA recommends using sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher and reapplying every two to three hours, more often if jumping in and out of water.

How does the SPF system work?

SPF stands for Skin Protection Factor. The SPF number is the level of protection sunscreen provides against UVB rays. There are two types of ultraviolet radiation, UVB and UVA. UVB is associated with skin cancer and sunburn while UVA is known to have more effects on skin wrinkling, leathering and sagging.

The SPF number filters out a specific percentage of UVB rays. For example, SPF 15 filters out about 93 percent of all incoming UVB rays while SPF 30 keeps out 97 percent and SPF 50 blocks approximately 98 percent, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. There is no sunscreen that provides 100 percent protection but SPF 100 can keep out 99 percent of UVB rays.

The issue with sunscreen is, regardless of the strength, it needs to be continuously reapplied in order to work properly.

There is no such thing as a waterproof sunscreen.

Manufacturers and brands cannot claim to be waterproof or "sweatproof" because sunscreen wears off, especially in water. Any labels reading, "water-resistant", must specify the product lasts for 40 to 80 minutes while swimming or sweating, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

What is broad spectrum protection?

Sunscreens with broad spectrum protection protect against both UVB and UVA rays. All sunscreens protect against UVB rays, the main cause of sunburn and skin cancer, but not all products block UVA. Sunscreen with only UVB protection must carry a warning label saying it doesn't protect from skin aging and skin cancer.

Is SPF 15 protection enough?

SPF 15 is the lowest recommended number by the federal government and will keep out approximately 93 percent of UVB rays but the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Sacramento dermatologist, Dr. Kory Parsi, told ABC10 he also recommends SPF 30 or higher and stressed the importance of reapplying.

The protection difference between SPF 15 and SPF 30 may seem small, but for those with a history of skin cancer or who are light sensitive, the percentage makes a difference, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

When planning on spending a long period of time outdoors, it's best to wear a higher SPF.

How much sunscreen should be applied?

About 1 oz, or a full shot glass of sunscreen, is enough for one application, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. When spending a long day at the beach or outdoors, a person should use about 2 to 4 oz of sunscreen.

Sunscreen should be applied about 30 minutes before sun exposure to ensure it binds to the skin.

Everyone over the age of six months should use sunscreen daily, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Don't forget to check the expiration date.

Sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of three years. The FDA requires sunscreens place an expiration date on all products unless stability tests by the manufacturer show it lasts at least three years. Expired sunscreen should be discarded since its not guaranteed to remain safe and effective.

