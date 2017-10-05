(Photo: Anthony Cave)

Today will come and go, but for DACA recipient Rosa, the clock is ticking.

Rosa, a Sacramento State student, led a small group of protestors outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham's office in Modesto Thursday.

"I'm kind of left on the limbo just because my application is about to expire within the next year," she said.

Rosa did not qualify to renew her DACA application. Thursday marked the deadline to receive DACA renewal applications.

Overall, the program gives temporary protection to almost 800,000 immigrants. President Trump gave Congress a six-month timeline to pass legislation to protect Dreamers.

Politico reported Thursday that Trump's administration plans to demand "hard-line immigration reforms" in exchange for a DACA fix.

