What's the process of FCC licensing?

Studio microphone (Photo: etemaks, etemaks)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plays a big role in broadcast, radio, TV and other entities, but what's the actual process for a company and/or person to get certified.

A staple of Sacramento radio 107.9 The End has now switched to a new frequency at 106.5 and this has brought up discussions on the process of FCC licensing.

Before we start there, we must not overlook what the FCC actually does.

"The FCC is responsible for managing and licensing the electromagnetic spectrum for commercial users and for non-commercial users including: state, county and local governments." according to the FCC website. It regulates interstate and international communications by radio, TV, satellite and other services in all 50 states.

The FCC has five listed licensing systems which include the Universal Licensing System (ULS), Broadcast Radio and Television Electronic Filing System (CDBS), Cable Operations and Licensing System (COALS), International Bureau Electronic Filing System (MyIBFS) and OET Experimental Licensing System Electronic Filing.

There is licensing applications you must go through and file information, but during this process of the systems listed above, the FCC also collects a range of fees that differ in numerous categories.

There are application processing fees for licenses, equipment approvals, antenna registrations and etc. Annual regulatory fees are collected from regulated entities in the mass media, wireless, international and cable TV services and a few more. Also, fees are required for processing requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and potentially auction payments.

If any of these payments are not met then the FCC can assess for violations of the law or noncompliance with authorizations. Not following the rules and regulations can also get you're license revoked.

These actions are all just a glimpse into the demanding process on what it takes to hold a license certified through the FCC.

Copyright 2017 KXTV