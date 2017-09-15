Why is California investing $200 million in vocational education?
"There has been an infusion of dollars to our community colleges to build more and better career education programs in need by employers and regional economies," said the Vice Chancellor for the California Community Colleges. (Sep. 15, 2017)
KXTV 5:41 PM. PDT September 15, 2017
