Wife of fallen CHP officer wants him to be remembered as incredible father, husband

Wife of fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew wants him to be remembered as an incredible. (Christina Chellew)

A few months have passed since California Highway Patrol Officer Lucas Chellew was killed in a motorcycle crash while in pursuit of a vehicle on February 22.

Fundraisers were held to raise money for his family. He left behind a wife and two children.

"It's been incredible the outpouring of support has been phenomenal because these are total strangers above and beyond still several months after the fact I'm still receiving letters from kids people that I'll never see or thank personally," said Christina Chellew.

His wife said she wanted him to be remembered as a father. She said he was an incredible father to their two children, Hadley and Cameron.

She described the morning before he was killed as amazing.

"I thought it just doesn't get any better than that and so I watched him sing and dance to her (their daughter)," Christina said. "I remember him riding away on the motorcycle that morning and thinking how special it had been."

Later that evening, she found out he got into an accident via social media at a school event for their son.

When she got to the hospital, she said she knew something was wrong when she saw a huge crowd. She couldn't say goodbye since he already passed away.

In the months that have passed she said there is never a time she doesn't think about him. She wears a necklace with his wedding band around her neck everyday. She said she can't imagine being without it.

