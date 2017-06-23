Wife wakes to find husband stabbed to death, 3 men demanding money

A Fayette County homeowner was killed in a home invasion on Fri., June 23, 2017, authorities said. (Photo: WXIA)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. -- It was 2:30 Friday morning in the high-end subdivision Lake Horton Landing. The pool out back was dark, the trees surrounding the well-manicured property still wet from the recent rain. The homeowner woke up when she heard a noise. Her husband wasn't in bed.

She walked through home, looking for the source of the noise.

She found it: three men standing over her bleeding husband. One of them had a gun.

They demanded cash, valuables, jewelry. Two of them jumped into the couple's gray Lexus and drove away. The third man left the home on foot; investigators believe he drove the get-away car, the same car that carried the three men to the scene of their crime.

She called 911, originally telling them her husband had been shot. When deputies arrived, they discovered the husband had been stabbed.

"It's obvious there was some sort of struggle," Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said.

The 74-year-old homeowner was rushed to nearby Piedmont Fayette hospital where he died. He was later identified as Albert Demagnus.

The information provided by the wife allowed police to immediate set up road blocks in the area. One of the officers responding to the call passed another vehicle that was speeding away from the scene. It was the stolen Lexus. The chase reached speeds of 130 mph before the suspects crashed the car.

Two men jumped out and ran from the scene. Multiple police agencies set up a a perimeter, but heavy rain made a chopper search impossible. Police depended heavily on K-9 officers... and an unusual opportunity.

At one of the checkpoints, a Lyft driver was coming to pick up a customer within the perimeter. It was just after 4:30 a.m. The sheriff was suspicious.

"Just a little bit of investigation lead us to believe this may be one of our suspects trying to leave the scene," Sheriff Babb said.

The Lyft driver was in a silver Chevrolet sedan, which is the exact same car he drives: 'We had a Trojan horse moment."

The sheriff and several deputies took his car to the pickup and arrested the suspect at 4:41 am.

The second suspect was captured along Highway 92 at daybreak.

The third suspect who was believed to be driving an unknown vehicle is still on the run.

"It's a puzzle and we're putting it together," Fayette County Sheriff's Lt. Allen Stevens said. "Home invasions are generally not random, but we don't have any specific information about this home invasion."

Police do not have a specific description of the third suspect, but Sheriff Babb said the case is moving quickly.

"I feel very confident that we will eventually find this third person," he said.

The sheriff's office identified the two suspects in custody as 22-year-old Jeffrey Lee Wallace, of Atlanta, and 21-year-old Kavion Wyzeenski Tookes, of Decatur, Ga.

© 2017 WXIA-TV