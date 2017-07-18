Wildfire in Mariposa County prompts evacuations, state of emergency

Tall grass from a deluge of winter rains is fueling wildfires throughout the Western U.S., damaging more than a dozen homes in Nevada and forcing residents from communities on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park in California, authorities said Tuesday

KXTV 7:16 PM. PDT July 18, 2017

